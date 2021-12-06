BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County Sheriff deputies shot and killed a man Monday evening in Blue Springs.
Deputies were dispatched to the 28900 block of SE Moreland School Rd where they encountered an armed subject.
The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Bill Lowe.
Lowe said the suspect was outside and began shooting into a home.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded and were soon joined by a SWAT team, which began to negotiate with the individual.
The suspect then got into a vehicle and rammed a SWAT vehicle. Lowe said the suspect raised his rifle and then deputies fired.
No deputies were physically injured. No injuries were reported to residents.
KCTV5 has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.