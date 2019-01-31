GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) – An employee of the small Jackson County town of Greenwood is under the microscope of state investigators and county prosecutors.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is looking into an employee of the city of Greenwood.
In response to inquiries by KCTV5 both in person at the Greenwood City Hall and through phone calls and emails about the status of Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson, City Attorney Paul Campo simply responded that the city doesn’t comment on personnel matters.
In a statement to KCTV5, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were brought in to investigate the case of a city employee at the request of Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control for an investigation of a city employee in Greenwood, Mo. This investigation is ongoing by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Upon completion, the case will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.
KCTV5 will stay on top of developments when the highway patrol wraps up its investigation and share what the outcome will be after the case is reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.
