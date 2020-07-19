Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality crash Sunday morning.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A posted a tweet just before 7:30 a.m. stating the crash was on eastbound Interstate 70 near the 54-mile marker.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred as a 2005 Honda Pilot traveled into the median striking a cable barrier before returning to the roadway.

The Honda then traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest against a tree.

The driver, a 61-year-old male from Illinois, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The report did note that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

