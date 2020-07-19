LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality crash Sunday morning.
The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A posted a tweet just before 7:30 a.m. stating the crash was on eastbound Interstate 70 near the 54-mile marker.
We are currently investigating a fatality crash on EB I-70 near the 54 mile marker in Lafayette County. Expect delays and slow down!! #kctraffic #MSHP pic.twitter.com/043ciaxkeG— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 19, 2020
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred as a 2005 Honda Pilot traveled into the median striking a cable barrier before returning to the roadway.
The Honda then traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest against a tree.
The driver, a 61-year-old male from Illinois, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The report did note that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
