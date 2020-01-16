VERSAILLES, MO (KCTV) -- A group in central Missouri that provides firewood for those in need is now trying to expand their services.
In order for them to do that, though, they are asking for help.
For Josh Sargent, cutting wood isn’t his day job. He said it’s “more of a hobby than anything.”
From cutting trees down to chopping wood, Sargent does it all.
“Swinging 8 pounds 20 or 30 times in a row, yeah it takes a lot out of you,” he said.
Despite that, he keeps going for hours somehow.
“Most of the wood stoves that the folks I’m helping out have are small,” he noted.
That’s right; the wood isn’t for him and it’s not even his. From the trees he cuts down to the wood he chops, it’s all donated to their group that's called Bear Brothers.
“Pretty much anything we can get our hands on,” he explained. “I mean if it’s wood and it’s half dry then it’ll burn, and that’s what we are looking for.”
After he finishes cutting the wood for the evening, his night is just beginning because then it is time to load up the truck and get ready to deliver to those in need.
“We’ve got about 40 people on our list and it stays about 40 people throughout the week,” he said.
So, then it's away they go in their truck that has no working reverse gear.
In many cases, the delivery is a complete surprise. “I can’t remember,” Sargent told one person before throwing wood on their pile. “Somebody told us about you and said you needed some wood.”
“Last year, the year before, I never had any trouble getting wood at all,” explained Don Lipsik, who got a delivery from Bear Brothers. “This year none of them is cutting wood.”
There’s many out their just like Lipsik who are grateful for the donated wood. Each week, Bear Brothers gets requests from people all across Missouri. That includes Kansas City, which has more than 15 requests.
“It almost kind of takes away from other families, because we are using that fundraiser money to spend fuel getting down there and back,” Sargent said.
It’s money that the group, which consists of a newlywed family, just doesn’t have. So, they’re hoping the community can help by donating wood, money, or even manpower.
That would help them distribute wood to locations further away from them.
“We can have a Kansas City region, St. Louis region, a Springfield region,” Sargent explained. “We would like to do that so that we can effectively and efficiently be able to keep everybody warm that needs to be warm this winter.”
In the meantime, they’ll continue working and helping as many people as they can.
If you are interested in helping, you can get in contact with Bear Brothers via their Facebook page. Just click here.
