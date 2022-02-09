JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- As the country continues to face supply chain issues, Missouri Governor Mike Parson is hoping dropping the age limit for interstate semi truck drivers will help.
A quick drive on I-70 in Missouri and you’ll be sure to see hundreds of trucks with drivers of all backgrounds and ages.
“I’m 42 now. I’ve been driving about six to seven years,” said truck driver Jimmy Babineaux.
Over those years, he’s learned a thing or two about the challenges of driving a semi truck.
“It came kind of natural to me because I naturally take my time with things,” said Babineaux.
Currently, Missouri truckers can drive in the state at the age of 18. As for the interstate lines transportation, you must be 21 years old.
Like governors in Georgia, Florida and several other states, Missouri Governor Mike Parson is considering changing it to 18.
“If you are 18 and you can serve your country in the military, put your life on the line every day for it, I’m sure we can teach an 18-year-old how to drive a truck safely and get them out there on the road,” said Parson.
For Jimmy, safety is his major concern.
“My son, personally, I let him drive at that age and he had the car on two wheels. So, are they ready?” said Babineaux.
Officials at the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, who nationally represents truck drivers, believes the answer to that question is "no."
“Realistically, they don’t have the judgement, they don’t have the maturity to assess appropriately risks, and they make mistakes,” said Todd Spencer, President of OOIDA.
Another group, the American Trucking Association, estimates that the country is 80,000 truck drivers short. The governor believes lowering the age limit will help meet that demand.
“I think it’s a good time to go back and look at these things; what really works with age requirements and what don’t,” said Parson.
OOIDA officials don’t believe finding drivers is the problem and said that every year over 450,000 new CDLs are issued. Instead, they said the problem is keeping drivers.
“Every employer knows right now if you want to retain good people you have to treat them well, you have to pay them well, and you have to address their needs,” said Spencer.
The next Missouri supply chain task force meeting will be tomorrow in Jefferson City. Eight more meetings will follow before recommendations are submitted.
