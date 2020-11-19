Virus Outbreak Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson conducts his daily coronavirus briefing from the doorway of his office inside the state Capitol Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson announced he will lift some restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow the reopening of some businesses and other activities starting on May 4. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri's top government officials will not issue a mask mandate, Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday morning while addressing various coronavirus issues facing the state.

The governor stressed the importance of safety measures to stem the tide of rising COVID-19 cases across the state, but said those measures fall on personal responsibility of the individual. He said he is against mandates, but personally thinks people should choose to wear a mask.

The governor also announced he is extending Missouri's State of Emergency through next March. That declaration allows Missouri certain resource options to fight the pandemic, which is growing at a rapid pace.

"The virus is rising," Parson said. "We need to do everything we can...The responsibility is on individuals."

With hospitals across Missouri nearing capacity because of COVID-19 patients, Parson also said people should change their behaviors during the upcoming holidays, noting that his own Thanksgiving is going to look different this year, with fewer people.

"The hospital capacity is becoming an issue," he said. "We're looking at all options," including potentially bringing in military resources.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.