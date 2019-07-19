COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and other passengers are safe after a problem with the governor's plane caused the pilot to turn around mid-trip.
A release from Parson's office says an issue with a required system on the plane prompted the Missouri Highway Patrol pilot to turn back in the middle of a Friday flight to Kansas City. The pilot returned to Columbia Regional Airport and landed without incident.
Parson cancelled his scheduled visit to Park University because of the problem. He says he hopes to reschedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.