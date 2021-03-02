LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will visit the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit on Tuesday.
He's going to see how projects funded through the Missouri Excels program are helping to prepare the next generation of researchers, developers, and entrepreneurs.
The University of Central Missouri, Lee’s Summit R-7 School District and area businesses are coming together to showcase initiatives such as the new Mixed Reality Studio and other key educational projects that will help address the state’s critical need for a well-trained, technology-focused workforce.
Parson will be visiting at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.