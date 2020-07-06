PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - Prosecutors and sheriffs from Platte, Clay and Buchanan Counties joined Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Monday afternoon with one goal, to help reduce violent crime.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson says he has signed Senate Bill 600 into law which would help keep violent repeat criminals off the streets.
It cracks down on habitual repeat violent offenders by adding extra punishment for those who continue to find themselves in trouble whether it be for illegally possessing a firearm, to armed criminal action, to murder.
In fact, people convicted of murder in the state of Missouri can no longer be sentenced to just probation. This law applies to people that have committed two violent felonies on two different dates.
"So Missouri actually defines what is called a ‘persistent defender’ as somebody who has two prior felony convictions on separate dates, so separate dates of offense makes them a persistent offender. That makes people eligible for increased sentencing and those are the kinds of people we're talking about when we say career criminals, that's the kind of person under Missouri law that is a persistent offender," Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said.
Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas says he wants police and prosecutors to have all the tools they need to help keep people safe.
“Violent criminals have tried to in many ways destroy and terrorize our way of life and so many of our neighborhoods in Kansas City. I can’t talk to any more mothers of deceased young people, deceased officers and just simply say well we’re working on it, you know they’ve been hearing us say we’re working on it for a long time,” Mayor Lucas said.
“That is the key, that is what we’re looking for is the ability to take care of and protect our citizens and allow the prosecutors to then take that case to completion and do what they need to do for justice to be served for our victims,” Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
Senate Bill 600 would not change the laws for low level nonviolent offenders, just those who are violent repeat offenders.
Violent crime has skyrocketed across the nation including Kansas City. We have seen a 41% increase in homicides this year and each of these changes the lives of a family forever.
KCTV5 News talked with Theresa Nunally, her 27-year-old son Anthony Ford II was shot and killed in May and she says every time someone is killed, it cuts her to the core.
“I just think we need to pull together and find a resolution and try to work out our differences. It’s not worth losing, one person is dead and another person is going to jail so there’s two families lives affected and destroyed and it’s senseless when it can be just something simple like walking away, you know that takes a stronger person to walk away, it doesn’t make you tough to pull a gun trigger at all,” Nunally said.
“If you’re the mayor of a city where a four-year-old is shot in their sleep, if you’re the mayor of a city where two officers are shot in one day, if you’re the mayor of a city where everyone every day is saying what can we do to make some level of difference, you can’t turn a blind eye on how important it is to make sure prosecutors and police officers have the tools that they need,” Mayor Lucas said.
Conspicuously absent from Monday’s press conference was Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A spokesperson told KCTV5 News she has never taken a position on the legislation that was signed into law Monday.
