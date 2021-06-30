JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons Wednesday.
The pardons were granted pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the state constitution.
"Official pardon documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals," a release from the governor's office said.
Due to privacy, the governor's office is not yet releasing the names of those granted clemency. That information will be released once families are notified.
