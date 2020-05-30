JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Saturday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order to declare a state of emergency in Missouri due to "civil unrest."
The executive order allows for the Adjutant General of the State of Missouri, or who has been designated, to call and order the National Guard into active service if necessary help Missouri officials protect life and property. This includes equipment necessary to do so.
This also appears to apply to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A press release from the governor's office said that people have the right to peacefully assemble and protest and that the state is committed to preserving that right.
The release then said, "Despite the many peaceful assemblies, there are other events occurring throughout Missouri that have created conditions of distress and hazards to the safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors in our communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities."
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people,” Governor Mike Parson said.
“Violence and destruction are not the answers,” Governor Mike Parson said. “I support those who are calling for justice and peace. However, a small element has seized on these peaceful demonstrations to commit violent acts that endanger the lives of citizens and bring destruction to our communities. This violence not only threatens public safety and destroys economic opportunity; it drowns out the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice and working to improve our nation.”
