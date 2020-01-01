SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) - If you went with a real Christmas tree this year, there are several ways you can keep your live Christmas tree out of our landfills. Recycling is an option in many metro cities to turn trees to mulch, but there is another green way to get rid of your tree.
Some of Margaret Chamas’ employees can be a bit stubborn from time to time. She owns a sustainable targeted grazing company called Goats on the Go Kansas City, Missouri. She’ll bring her goats to you.
“We put them on properties often where it is hard for people to get in or invasive species have become such a problem that it is kind of out of control of humans,” Chamas said.
Your live Christmas tree trash are goats’ treasure as long as no dyes or sprays have been added and all ornaments and garland are removed.
“They will strip most of the bark off. You’ll have a pale skeleton of a tree,” Chamas said. “It’s kind of like a rawhide for a dog, they’ll sit and chew on it. There are certain compounds in the pine needles that are actually good for them. It helps kill internal parasites which is a big deal for goats.”
It’s an eco-friendly way to let goats do what they do best, graze for days.
“The old wives’ tale that goats will eat tin cans. They actually won’t, but they will try. They’ll try and nibble anything they can,” Chamas said.
Goats are curious and sometimes can’t help themselves which can help us cut down on Christmas waste.
“This is much better than them going into a landfill. Yes, it will decompose eventually, but why not provide some nutrition to the critters,” Chamas said.
If you have a Christmas tree you would like to donate, you can contact Goats on The Go Kansas City Missouri at stormdancerfarm@gmail.com or by calling (607) 220-4703.
