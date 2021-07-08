MISSOURI (KCTV) -- Average Missouri gas prices are higher than they have been since 2014, according to information compiled and released by AAA.
The average gallon of gasoline in Missouri is $2.82, which is 32 cents lower than the national average, but 92 cents more than it was a year ago.
Kansas City area gas averages $2.77 a gallon, 86 cents higher than last year, according to AAA's figures.
The organization notes that it expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents as the summer wears on.
"The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average in the Show Me State has increased by nearly 45 percent since the start of the year due to increased demand and higher crude oil prices as more people are traveling for leisure and business," said AAA spokesman Nick Chabarria.
