LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Protecting wildlife and public safety is a never-ending job for conservation agents, but some in Missouri now have partners to help them out.
The agency announced that it would launch a canine unit program this summer, pairing five dogs with officers throughout the state.
Justin Pyburn and Caleb Pryor, who work in Lafayette County and Livingston County respectively, are two of the agents who now have a four-legged partner. Pyburn's is a black lab named Korra. Pryor works with a copper-colored Serbian breed named Zarra.
"When I'm out there training I can't believe I get to work with a dog, which is going to help us make cases," Pyburn said.
Both dogs possess incredible senses of smell, useful for tracking wildlife, finding discarded objects like guns or drugs, and finding people lost in the woods.
"When someone goes missing, time can be our biggest enemy," Pryor said.
They set up several training exercises for KCTV5's crew. The dogs quickly tracked down a person hiding in the woods, a duck concealed in a boat on Lake Nell, and a prop gun hidden in tall prairie grass.
"Normally, a shell casing would take me hours to find or I may never find it. The dog can find it in minutes," Pryor said.
The two agents just completed a 10-week training with the animals and will start working at wildlife areas this summer.
To the dogs, however, it seems more like play than work. Especially the special treat they get when they complete a task: a few minutes with a chew toy.
"Korra goes to work to get paid and her payment is a toy," Pyburn said. "She's very toy-driven."
