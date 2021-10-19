FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Missouri education leaders say the need for substitute teachers has hit a critical level.
Tuesday morning, the State Board of Education approved a permanent change in requirements hoping to attract more substitutes.
“I know counselors are being pulled," said Paul Katnik, Assistant Commissioner for the Missouri Office of Educator Equality. "I know superintendents who are in middle schools and teaching science because that’s what they’ve got. It’s really disrupting their abilities to do school the way it needs to be done.”
Katnik went before the board Tuesday, asking them to speed up the approval of an amendment.
The amendment allows substitute teachers to take an online course before jumping into a classroom instead of the traditional 60 credit hours. The online training covers professionalism, diversity, and managing a classroom and the kids in it no matter their challenges.
“Before the pandemic even started, school districts always struggled to find substitute teachers," Katnik said, "But, I think now it’s kind of hit a critical level."
Once the secretary of state approves the change, substitute teachers will have to meet the following requirements:
- Be at least 21 years old
- Have a high school diploma or the equivalent
- Take a 20-hour online course
Katnik said more than 4,000 people have already taken the online course.
The Lee’s Summit School District said their substitute fill rate is 86%. The other 14% of the time, other teachers and staff are pitching in to help.
The state said some school districts are seeing extremely low rates -- closer to 60% -- of substitute teachers able to help.
“The one thing that we don’t have any impact on is whether or not you actually take a job,” Katnik said.
Samara Jones is the founder of ECE Solutions. Her staffing agency is focused on early childhood learning substitutes, but she said they are seeing the same shortages as primary and secondary schools.
“People [are] calling and saying, 'Hey, we need a sub now,'” Jones said. “'Do you have long term subs, short term subs? Can they come in at different hours of the day?'”
She says people want better “work-life balance.”
“We really need [substitute teachers],” Katnik said. “What we do this for is the kids who deserve quality education, quality people every day and that’s what these efforts are all about.”
The Kansas Department of Education said it’s not considering a requirement change, but has waved the limit on the number of days someone can substitute through the end of the school year.
More information on the Missouri program can be found here.
