LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - It’s not easy trying to find John and Kim Scarlett’s house. Two years ago, the Scarlett’s built their dream home, the only problem is, no one can find it.
The Scarlett’s live on South Lone Jack Lee’s Summit Road in the expanded city limits of Lone Jack. The land is unincorporated territory in Jackson County with a Lee’s Summit address.
Part of the issue is there are four Lone Jack Lee’s Summit Roads; North, South, East and West.
“Anything with a mailbox on the West side of the road is western Jackson County, anything with an east side mailbox is actually 64070 Lone Jack, Missouri,” John Scarlett says.
His wife Kim added, “we just want it resolved, we want it fixed. I’m so frustrated I’m ready to pack up and move somewhere else.”
After two years of going back and forth with the county and the post office, they finally started getting some deliveries, but not everything. They still can’t even get cable.
911 wouldn’t even be able to find them if they called on their cell phone.
Kim said, “the county finds us on our taxes, they didn’t put east on that. John didn’t have a problem raising the assessments.”
Amazon red flagged her because she’s had so many undelivered packages. Groupon won’t even let them be customers because it says their address does not exist.
While KCTV5 News was at the Scarlett’s, we called Mark Inglett of the United States Postal Service to help.
He said, “it sounds like we got one address stating one and a physical address different and that’s a problem we need to get fixed.”
After KCTV5 News made several calls to the county, they said the records are accurate. USPS says the same thing, yet the Scarlett’s still aren’t getting everything they should.
KCTV5 News will keep following up on this until the Scarlett’s stop getting the runaround and right results are signed, sealed and delivered.
