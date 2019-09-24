Couple discovers dream house is former meth lab after unborn child tests positive for meth

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (Meredith) - A Missouri couple found out earlier this year they were expecting their first child. The couple had already moved into their dream home, and everything seemed to be going great -- until they discovered their new house was a former meth lab.
The expectant mother, Elisha Hessel, and her unborn child tested positive for amphetamines during a routine doctor's visit, according to CBS News.
Hessel said she and her husband, Tyler, were stunned because they have never ingested meth or any other amphetamine.
The couple began investigating the new home they purchased in Jefferson County, located just south of St. Louis. Some of their neighbors even dropped hints about past homeowners, CBS News reported.
"Just through normal conversations as we got to know them a little better they said they were so happy to finally have 'normal' people move in next door," Hessel said. "They had also mentioned that the police were there for a possible drug bust type situation."
The Hessels decided to test their home for meth, according to a GoFundMe page.
"To their horror, their home, which they had recently purchased together, tested positive for unsafe levels of methamphetamine," a family member wrote on the page.
According to a police report from 2013, authorities found supplies used to produce meth in the backyard of the home after receiving a tip about a possible meth lab there, NBC News reported.
The home was also on a list of Jefferson County’s meth lab seizures from the same year.
Missouri requires home sellers to disclose if their property was used for methamphetamine production, CBS News reported. The Hessels said they never received this type of disclosure before purchasing the home.
"After countless visits to the lawyer and conversations with the bank, county, and insurance company, Tyler and Elisha were unable to receive answers as to why their home was sold before it was remediated and never disclosed," the GoFundMe page states.
The couple is now planning to gut and rebuild the home, which is expected to cost more than $100,000.
They have since moved back in with Elisha Hessel's mother. As for their baby girl, her tests are now clean and "right on track," according to CBS News. She is due in January.
