WASHINGTON (KCTV) – The census will soon be back, and the U.S. Census Bureau is hoping a bump in pay will help them find temporary workers in Missouri to assist in the effort.

The bureau has increased rates in Missouri so jobs now pay between $17 to $23.50 per hour.

Applicants will be placed in a pool for position as they open in the applicants’ home areas. In addition to the pay increase, the bureau says they jobs offer flexible hours, pair training and weekly paychecks.

In addition to door-to-door jobs, the Census Bureau also has temporary jobs in recruiting and office positions.

To learn more or to apply, head to 2020Census.gov/jobs.