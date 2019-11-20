KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For as long as anyone can remember, it is been a requirement that any police officer employed by KCPD live in Kansas City. Wednesday night, the Fraternal Oder of Police says it would back a proposed plan to kick that requirement to the curb.

On Tuesday, KCTV5 News told you about the stunning announcement made at the KC Board of Police commissioners meeting to shutter the department’s beloved mounted patrol division.

The department is down 42 officers and with 130 homicides and more than 500 drive-by shootings, Chief Rick Smith says it was a necessary move to get those mounted patrol officers into other departments, including homicide.

Across the state in St. Louis, a new plan to kill the residency requirement for police is now getting support from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt saying in a statement:

“The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is consistently down 120 to 150 officers each year, and they cite the residency requirement as a contributing factor to lagging recruitment. “

In a statement to KCTV5 News, Schmitt’s office said right now they are focused only on St. Louis, but Brad Lemon with the Kansas City FOP says it’s likely only a matter of time before recruits in Kansas City are given the option as well.

Lemon says he hears it all the time that the restrictions have stood in the way of some very good potential hires.

“They’ve got a lot of good candidates, they just don’t want to live outside of where they live. They may live in Lee’s Summit or Liberty. Their kids are already in school and they don’t want to put them out of their school, that’s not fair to their families so we hear it all the time,” Lemon said.

KCTV5 News took a quick sample of surrounding metro communities and none of those departments have residency requirements. In fact, many departments have officers that live on both sides of the state line.

In Kansas City, the Board of Police Commissioners has the power to get rid of the residency requirement and while the FOP has brought it up many times during negotiations, it has never been granted.