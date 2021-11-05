MISSOURI (KCTV) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Friday morning in an effort to stop President Joe Biden's administration from requiring large companies to make sure their employees are vaccinated.
The Biden administration announced Thursday that they are requiring all large companies---defined as those with more than 100 employees---to have vaccinated workforces by Jan. 4. If the order stands, it would also allow employees to submit a negative COVID test once a week instead of getting the vaccine.
The announcement was met with derision from GOP leaders across the country, who called it severe government overreach. The Missouri attorney general said Friday morning that the lawsuit he filed in federal court is part of an 11-state coalition that includes Montana, Arizona, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, New Hampshire and Wyoming.
"The federal government should not be forcing private employers to require their employees to get vaccinated or foot the cost to test those employees weekly," Schmitt said. “Local business owners have told me that the vaccine mandate would decimate their businesses, including some that have been around for decades, and they’re certainly not alone – there are thousands of businesses in Missouri alone that could be negatively affected by this mandate. That’s why I’m taking Joe Biden and his administration to court – to protect personal freedoms, preserve Missouri businesses, and push back on bureaucratic tyrants who simply want power and control.”
The lawsuit seeks a stay of the federal order, which would hold off on the requirement.
A copy of the lawsuit can be found here.
A statement released Friday by the Missouri attorney general states:
The lawsuit, which was filed in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit earlier this morning, challenges the Emergency Temporary Standard propagated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration which requires private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate their employees to get vaccinated or implement weekly testing and mask requirements. Non-compliant businesses could face steep fines.
According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, there 3,443 private employers in Missouri with over 100 employees, meaning that roughly 1,289,588 employees could be impacted by this vaccine mandate.
The petition states, “This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise. The federal government lacks constitutional authority under its enumerated powers to issue this mandate, and its attempt to do so unconstitutionally infringes on the States’ powers expressly reserved by the Tenth Amendment. OSHA also lacks statutory authority to issue this mandate, which it shoe-horned into statutes that govern workplace safety, and which were never intended to federalize public-health policy.”
The petition also states, “For over a century, the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized that policies on compulsory vaccination lie within the police powers of the States, and that ‘they are matters that do not ordinarily concern the national government.’ Until quite recently, the Biden Administration agreed. The White House stated on July 23 of this year that mandating vaccines is ‘not the role of the federal government.’ But on September 9, 2021, that position underwent a dramatic reversal. The President announced several sweeping vaccine mandates, including a vaccine mandate to be issued by OSHA that applies to all employers who employ more than 100 employees. OSHA published this ‘emergency’ mandate two months later, crafting an elaborate post hoc justification for a policy that the President had already dictated that it would impose.”
The lawsuit is asking the court for an immediate stay pending judicial review.
