JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV)– Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, have filed suit in an effort to force the Biden administration to build the wall along the southwest border.
A release from the Missouri AG's Office says, "The lawsuit argues that the Biden Administration’s refusal to use appropriated funds to build the border wall is a violation of the separation of powers and the Take Care clause of the Constitution, is arbitrary and capricious, and fails to spend appropriations mandated by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 and 2021."
Attorney General Schmitt said:
“Time and again, the Biden Administration has refused to take concrete action to quell the worsening border crisis, inviting the cartels and human and drug smugglers to take advantage of our porous border. Without a border wall, illegal immigrants, coyotes, and bad actors can simply march across our southwest border and into the interior. The border wall needs to be built, the funds have been appropriated to continue to build the wall, and yet the Biden Administration outright refuses to do so.
As Missouri continues to fight human trafficking, an unsecured border only worsens that scourge of human trafficking across the country and within Missouri’s borders. Earlier this year, I sued the Biden Administration for their cancellation of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and won at the district court, 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court. Missouri stands ready to hand the Biden Administration another loss. If Joe Biden continues to refuse to take the necessary steps to secure the border, Missouri will.”
The full lawsuit, which was filed in the Southern District of Texas, can be found here.
