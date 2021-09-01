JERFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed emergency motions asking a judge to cancel an evidentiary hearing to exonerate a man who has been imprisoned for four decades for a triple murder that he swears he did not commit.

Kevin Strickland's hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The motion argues the attorney general has the right to appear in court. The presiding judge previously denied that request. The new motion says the judge is not following the law so the whole process needs to be halted

Wednesday's filing states:

This Court should issue a writ of prohibition ordering Respondent Harrell to take no further action on Prosecutor Peters-Baker’s motion to set aside Kevin Strickland’s murder conviction except to cancel the evidentiary hearing currently scheduled for September 2, 2021.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed a motion in Circuit Court on Saturday to free Strickland, citing "clear and convincing evidence that he is actually innocent," according to a statement released by the prosecutor.

“Most of us have heard the famous quotation that ‘injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’" Baker said in a written statement. “Kevin Strickland stands as our own example of what happens when a system set to be just, just gets it terribly wrong."

Schmitt's office has argued in a court motion that Strickland is guilty. Gov. Mike Parson, who could pardon Strickland, has said he's not convinced that Strickland is innocent.

Strickland, of Kansas City, was 18 when he was arrested in the April 25, 1978, deaths of Larry Ingram, 21; John Walker, 20; and Sherrie Black, 22, during a home invasion. The motion said that at the time, he was a “hot-headed teenager" and “made cocky and sarcastic comments that aroused police suspicion."

But he has maintained his innocence since his arrest. Jurors in his first trial were unable to reach a verdict. Strickland, who is Black, was convicted the second time by an all-white jury.

Cynthia Douglas was wounded but pretended to be dead, and the case against Strickland rested largely on her identifying Strickland as the killer. But she retracted her statement before she died in 2015, sending an email to the Midwest Innocence Project in 2009 that said: “I am seeking info on how to help someone that was wrongfully accused, this incident happened back in 1978, I was the only eyewitness and things were not clear back then, but now I know more and would like to help this person if I can."

Her family also has signed affidavits saying Douglas wanted Strickland released from prison. The motion said that one longtime family friend said in an affidavit that Douglas told everyone that “the detectives told her what to say.”

The motion further said that three of the four actual perpetrators said that Strickland was not involved in the homicides, and two of them identified another person. The motion also said that a fingerprint found on the murder weapon was not Strickland's.

The Missouri Supreme Court declined to hear Strickland's case in June. An evidentiary hearing scheduled in DeKalb County, where Strickland is imprisoned, was dropped Aug. 18 so Strickland's attorneys could focus their efforts in Jackson County.

The case has drawn nationwide attention due to the fact he’s already spent more than 40 years in prison for a murder he swears he did not commit.

The Midwest Innocence Project is representing Strickland.