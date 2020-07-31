KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' online system for reporting adult abuse and neglect will be down for maintenance for about a week.
The DHSS made a statement about the service disruption on Facebook. "We regrettably inform you that the Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline Online Reporting System is experiencing a temporary service disruption due to maintenance to the application," they said.
They are working to get it back up, but do not anticipate service to be fully restored until August 7 "at the earliest."
People can still make adult abuse and neglect reports by giving them a call at 800-392-0210.
That number is in operation 365 days a year from 7 a.m. until midnight.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the DHSS said.
