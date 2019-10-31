MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Grace Manning was born with a birth defect and uses a prosthetic leg to get around.

There is no other place manning would rather spend her days than the Oreida Manning Academy of Irish Dance. She runs the business on Johnson Drive in Mission, and it’s a busy one.

So imagine her frustration when her prosthetic leg, which she says she uses for everything, started giving her trouble. Her last one lasted for a good 14 years, but she desperately needed some new parts for it.

“We were kind of in that phase where my leg was just falling apart everywhere,” Manning recalled

With no health insurance, Manning wasn’t sure where to turn until someone recommended that she reach out to Billy Brimblecom at Steps of Faith. Brimblecom knows the expense of a prosthetic device all too well; the husband, father, musician and actor lost his leg to Ewing’s sarcoma in 2005 and vowed to find a way to help others, struggling to pay for prosthetic limbs.

Manning says the two of them immediately hit it off.

“He was telling me about his story, and a little bit of his background and so we just bounced some questions off one another,” she recalled. “So it was like getting to know a friend again. So he was great.”

And before she knew it, Manning had what she needed to continue to live her life as she’d always known it.

Steps of Faith helps many people like Manning. The organization aids young and old alike in any way it can.

Some of the funding for the group comes from Thundergong, an event that’s getting an awful lot of buzz in the metro. And why wouldn’t it? It’s a celebrity packed evening held in Kansas City thanks to hometown star Jason Sudeikis, who’s known Brimblecom since they were kids.

Sudeikis heads home every year with lots of celebrity friends in tow, with visits coming this year from Wynonna Judd, Will Forte and Fred Armisen. This year’s Thundergong event happens November 9th at the Uptown Theater, with the festivities kicking off at 8 p.m.

While fans may simply be starstruck with the talent on stage, Manning is appreciative of everyone in the organization helping people like her and says she doesn’t know what she’d do without them.

“I really can’t say enough about Billy and Steps of Faith. They are phenomenal!”