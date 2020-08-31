MISSION, KS (KCTV) – The Police Chief of Mission has submitted his resignation effective immediately.
“Mission Police Chief Ben Hadley shared that he is experiencing health issues that he is concerned may be interfering with his ability to continue in his position. Out of respect for the needs of the organization, and in order to focus on his long-term health, he felt it was best to step away from the City at this time,” the city said.
Hadley has served with the City of Mission for 23 years. He was appointed Chief of Police in 2014 and worked to improve relations between the community and the department during that time.
Captain Dan Madden has been appointed Interim Chief. He has 21 years of service with the Mission Police Department.
Information on the process and timeline for selecting a new Chief of Police will be made available on the city’s website.
