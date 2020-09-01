MISSION, KS (KCTV) - A long-time eye sore in the city of Mission was supposed to be transformed into an area entertainment destination by the end of this year. It’s clear, that’s not going to happen. Construction for the Mission Gateway Project near Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue is stalled once again.
The developers are waiting on two funding sources to come through. Until then, construction is at a standstill and it’s not pretty to look at. The grass is grown up to waist high and hundreds of people have to drive by the steel structures sticking out of the ground every day.
If you were to drive by, you would see an uncompleted parking garage and a structure that was supposed to house a Cinergy movie theater, bowling alley, sports bar and more. That part of this development was supposed to be completed this year.
Construction started about a year ago and the city was hopeful that after 15 years of frustration, that the old site of the Mission Mall would finally become something new. The property is owned by the same developer who over the years has had plans to turn it into an aquarium and a Walmart over the years. Mission residents are frustrated over the ever-changing plans.
“I feel their pain. I’ve been with this since the very beginning and was totally optimistic and have had my frustrations, but I have to say that this city doesn’t own the property so factually, I can be frustrated and emotionally distraught over all but there’s not a lot the city can do right now. We just have to keep up the faith with the developer and move forward. And contractually they are still on board,” Mission City Councilmember Debbie Kring said.
Kring says the developer has not requested a deadline extension to their contract with the city, that states construction must be complete by December 2021 in order for it to get tax incentives. She also says there are liens from subcontractors on the project who are waiting to get paid for work done. Those need to be worked out for construction to continue.
Kring couldn’t say whether the funding issues were a result of the pandemic or not. The developers of the project did not respond to my request for comment Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.