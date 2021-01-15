BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Blue Springs Police Dept. is looking for a Ronnie Coleman who went missing January 11, 2021. Coleman is described by family to have the mental capacity of a juvenile.
Coleman, age 57, was last seen 3300 NE Jefferson, Blue Springs MO, wearing a blue t-shirt with a face decal on it, black high-top tennis shoes, and black jeans.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Blue Springs Department (816) 228-0151.
