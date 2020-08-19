WEST MEMPHIS, AR (AP) -- A woman's body was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to a Kansas woman reported missing earlier this month but no foul play is suspected, authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday.
The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office said the body has not yet been positively identified but authorities believe it is Marilane Carter of Overland Park, Kansas, who has been missing since Aug. 3.
The body was in found in the driver's seat of Carter's vehicle, which was found inside a large shipping container on private property in West Memphis, Arkansas, just across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee.
"I believe that anything that happened, happened by her own doing," Crittenden County Chief Investigator Todd Grooms said at a news conference Tuesday.
Grooms said it appears the vehicle was driven into the container on the property and Carter's purse and credit cards were found inside it.
Carter was last seen by her family on Aug. 1 driving a gray SUV. She was headed to Alabama to visit family and seek mental health treatment, the Kansas City Star reported.
