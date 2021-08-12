OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- The search for a missing Osawatomie teen with autism is over after he was found alive and unharmed late Wednesday evening.

Community rallies over search for missing Osawatomie teen with autism “We were out 13 hours yesterday,” said Chrissy Rail, who used to drive Bryant Clancy's school bus. “We drove the levees clear around town.”

Bryant Clancy, 18, was found on a property near the city limits. He had been missing since early Tuesday morning.

Miami County community and law enforcement searching for missing teenager MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- From rough terrain to the city streets, Chrissy Rayl has spent gr…

"We wish to extend our deepest thanks to Osawatomie Police Department, Osawatomie Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Missouri Search and Rescue K9, and the countless other agencies and community members who took up the search over the last two days," the city said in a statement.

Authorities still looking for missing Osawatomie teen with autism The search continues for an Osawatomie teenager with autism who has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

Clancy's mother, Lena Clancy, issued a statment on Facebook thanking everyone in the search efforts.

I would like to thank all law enforcement and fire fighters and all the volunteers and Lakemary staff who was walking looking for Bryant. Chrissy Rayl and Carrie Johns for being warriors. I am so thankful for all of you. I could not have done this without you all. I never knew I could be so scared but as David Stuteville said I won't quit till we find him you all are amazing. Thank you so very very much. You amaze me!

More information will be made available Thursday.