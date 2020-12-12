OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — He's been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Silver Alert has been issued out of Overland Park.
Michael Goehrig, 63, was reported missing by medical staff.
He was last seen on Saturday morning in the area of 107th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park.
Police say he has no known access to transportation or a phone.
He's 5'11", weighs 207 pounds and has grey and black hair.
If you see him, please call the department oat 913-895-6300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.