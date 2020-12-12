Michael Goehrig

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — He's been found safe. 

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Silver Alert has been issued out of Overland Park. 

Michael Goehrig, 63, was reported missing by medical staff.

He was last seen on Saturday morning in the area of 107th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park. 

Police say he has no known access to transportation or a phone. 

He's 5'11", weighs 207 pounds and has grey and black hair. 

If you see him, please call the department oat 913-895-6300. 

