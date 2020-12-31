INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Independence are looking for a missing man who may be in need of help.
Ryan M. Strup, 22, was last seen December 24, on the evening of Christmas Eve. According to police, Ryan left his home in the 1600 Block of South Claremont Avenue walking southbound.
Strup is said to have a diminished mental capacity from a traumatic brain injury. His family is concerned for his welfare.
Strup is described as a 5-foot-6-inch man, 165 pounds and last seen wearing a grey hoodie over a white Mizzou pullover jacket with zipper. Strup was wearing blue jeans and blue Nike shoes with camo soles.
If you know where Strup is, you're asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600.
