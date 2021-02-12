INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police are looking for an 11-year-old girl they say left her home on-foot Thursday night and hasn't been seen since.
Alayna Whitney is 5-foot-1, 80 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeggings.
She went missing from the 900 block of North Arapaho Street after running away from home around 6:30 p.m. Police said they received the call around 7:29 p.m.
Anyone who has seen the girl or may know of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
