INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An 11-year-old girl police say left her Independence home on-foot Thursday night was found safe Friday morning. Police did not release any other details on her being found.
Alayna Whitney had been missing from the 900 block of North Arapaho Street after running away from home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they received the call around 7:29 p.m.
