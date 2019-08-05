OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Police say an 18-year-old last seen Sunday who they considered to be endangered has been found safe.
Officers said Angel Williams was last seen in the area of 1000 South Lennox Drive about 10:30 p.m.
She was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
Investigators were concerned since Williams has medical conditions and cognitive challenges.
