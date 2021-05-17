GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- The Gladstone Police Department says they have located a missing elderly woman, and she is safe.
Janet Shull-Christenson, 72, walked away from her home and was last seen at 6479 N Prospect in Gladstone on camera at 2:45 a.m. Monday.
Janet Shull-Christenson has dementia and hypertension.
She was found about 1 p.m. Monday shortly after a Silver Alert was issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.