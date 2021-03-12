Police lights siren generic
UPDATE (8:20 a.m.): Richard Black has been found safe, police say.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night in Kansas City.

Richard A. Black, Jr., was last seen around 9:30 p.m. near Walnut Grove Apartments, near 37th Street and Walrond Avenue, wearing gray sweatpants, a hoodie and a black backpack, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

He has medical conditions that require medication and is considered missing and endangered, police said.

Black is 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

