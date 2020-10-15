CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A missing 93-year-old woman was found safe thanks to a drone and thermal cameras.
Deputies received a call about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 of a missing 93-year-old woman in the 17000 block of South Reynolds Road north of Strasburg, Missouri.
The caller stated that his wife had gone for a walk about 5 p.m. and not returned.
Deputies arrived on scene, searched several acres around the residence, and were unable to locate the missing woman. Deputies called for the assistance of the sheriff’s office unmanned aerial vehicle to search the farm and surrounding area using a thermal camera.
The UAV gave deputies the ability to search large areas quickly and the thermal cameras can see heat signatures.
On Sunday, deputies used the UAV and in less than five minutes located the missing woman in a field about a quarter of a mile from her house.
Deputies and EMS personnel responded to her location and found her exhausted and missing a shoe, but otherwise in good health.
“This is an excellent use of current technology to help our citizens. The ability to deploy a UAV in these types of situations saves time and resources, especially when time is of the essence. Every minute counts,” said Sheriff Jeff Weber.
