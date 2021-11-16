UPDATE (8:58 a.m. Nov. 17): Overland Park police say they have located Charlie Haystack. We will update this story with any additional information.
-----------------------------------
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is looking for a missing man who has not been seen since last Wednesday.
According to a poster the police department shared on Facebook, 40-year-old Charlie Haystack was last seen at the Central Resource Library on 87th Street.
No one has heard from him since he tried calling public transportation that night. His cell phone is now dead.
He might have purchased cigarettes and a lighter at a nearby gas station.
Haystack is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a winter coat that is black and red, as well as brown work boots.
The poster notes that Haystack may also go by the name "Jeffrey." It says he lives with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and that he is without his medication.
If you know where Mr. Haystack is, you are asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.
