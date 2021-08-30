KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department says they have found a missing 12-year-old girl.
According to the KCPD, Elizabeth "Ella" Paronto was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday in the area of East 42nd Street and Troost Avenue.
She saw found safe about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The police department noted that Paronto was believed to be a runaway.
