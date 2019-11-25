DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A missing 90-year-old man was found dead Sunday just north of Yuma, Arizona.
James Lewis Larson was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13.
He was on his way to Yuma last week and stopped in Lawrence to visit family prior to his disappearance.
The Lawrence Police Department issued a Silver Alert when Larson failed to reach Yuma, and his family could not reach him.
Authorities in Arizona are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.
