KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This missing woman has been found safe.
The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year-old woman.
Erma Edwards was reported missing on Friday.
She was last seen driving in the area of Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway. She was driving a beige or cream 2010 Buick Lucerne with a Missouri license plate tag of NC6-S7H.
Family says she was wearing a yellow coat, white scarf and glasses.
She's 5'2" and weighs about 120 pounds.
Call 816-234-5136 if you see her.
