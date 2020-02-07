Erma Edwards

Erma Edwards (Courtesy:KCPD)

 Erma Edwards (Courtesy:KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This missing woman has been found safe. 

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Erma Edwards was reported missing on Friday.

She was last seen driving in the area of Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway. She was driving a beige or cream 2010 Buick Lucerne with a Missouri license plate tag of NC6-S7H.

Family says she was wearing a yellow coat, white scarf and glasses.

She's 5'2" and weighs about 120 pounds.

Call 816-234-5136 if you see her.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.