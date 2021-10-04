KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, Minsky's Pizza announced that their "Oktoberfest Gourmet Pizza" is coming back for a limited time starting on Monday, Oct. 4.
The special pizza is made with smoked sausage from Joe's KC and a sauce made with Boulevard beer.
"We’ve have had a great relationship with both Joe’s KC Bar-B-Q and Boulevard Brewing Co. over the years," said Minsky’s founder and CEO, Gregg Johnson. "And last year’s Oktoberfest pizza was a hit – so we thought it would be fun to bring these three uniquely KC businesses back together again and create something the whole city could get excited about. The Oktoberfest pizza really hits the mark, the flavor is amazing – it’s definitely one of a kind!"
The Oktoberfest Gourmet Pizza will be available, while supplies last, at all 18 of their locations (including the one in Lawrence). It will be available for dine-in, carryout/curbside, delivery, and online ordering.
Here is how Minsky's describes the pizza:
'The Minsky’s Oktoberfest Gourmet Pizza features a sauce made with a special combination Alfredo-Mustard-BBQ Sauce made with Boulevard Pale Ale and includes a generous layer of Joe’s Kansas City smoked sausage (sliced just right)! It’s topped with deep-fried and golden Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds. Next up, crunchy and crispy tater tots, savory smoked bacon and, of course, a layer of 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese."
You can order it in any size and on any crust (including gluten-free, cauliflower, and zucchini).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.