KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The group that owns Minsky's Pizza has acquired the Tenderloin Grill at 900 Southwest Boulevard.
The Tenderloin Grill was established in 1932 and some argue it has had the best tenderloins in town for almost 90 years.
The Nabor family started it as a pushcart, then it was bought by Ricardo Herrera in 1974. The Herrera family has owned and operated it since.
Minsky’s Pizza founder and new ownership partner Gregg Johnson said:
“The Tenderloin Grill is an icon in Kansas City – especially the West Side – and has been for decades, so I was of course very interested when Angel Hernandez, the GM of our Southwest Boulevard Minsky’s location brought up the idea of purchasing the restaurant.
Angel and our Missouri Area Director Ken Kantner were very enthusiastic about the Tenderloin Grill becoming a part of our restaurant family. And, once we met with the Herreras (Maria and Ashlee), we knew this just might work out.
If you’ve not tasted a tender from Tenderloin Grill, you’re in for a treat – they’re delicious!”
Maria Herrera Ruhl said:
“Angel is a West Side guy and he’s been a great customer at the Grill for decades. He was very passionate and persistent about buying the restaurant – there was no doubt his energy and his heart were committed to this.
And Gregg and Kenny were also on board with the concept – and sticking with a simple menu that features the great food the Tenderloin Grill is known for.
Ironically, I worked at Minsky’s Pizza at 51st and Main back when I was in high school – and I really loved the food and the people there. It all just really came full circle. Their group has amazing experience in the restaurant business – and they fell in love with the Tenderloin Grill concept.”
A release regarding the acquisition says: "Angel Hernandez was the catalyst behind the purchase and, in addition to ownership, will be the Operating Partner for the Tenderloin Grill. Angel plans to re-open the Grill in early September – focusing on lunch and eventually adding dinner."
It also says: "The new ownership group will upgrade technology at the store including the addition of online ordering and a new POS [point of sale] system. They’re also considering the idea of removing a back wall that separates a built-in bar and stools from a former serving area that had been converted into the restaurant office."
