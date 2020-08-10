Minsky’s, Joe’s and Boulevard team up for Oktoberfest pizza

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Minsky’s Pizza, Joe’s KC BBQ and Boulevard Brewing Company are teaming up for an Oktoberfest pizza.
The pizza is made with smoked sausage from Joe’s and sauce made with Boulevard Brewing Company beer.
The Minsky’s Octoberfest Gourmet Pizza will be available starting Thursday for a limited time only at all 18 Kansas City metro and Lawrence, Kansas, Minsky’s Pizza locations.
“We’ve had a great relationship with both Joe’s KC Bar-B-Q and Boulevard Brewing Co. over the years. We thought it would be a lot of fun to bring these three uniquely KC businesses together and create something the whole city could get excited about. We think the Octoberfest pizza really hits the mark, the flavor is amazing – it’s definitely one of a kind," Minsky’s founder and CEO, Gregg Johnson, said.
The pizza features a sauce made with a special combination alfredo-mustard-BBQ sauce made with Boulevard Pale Ale.
Next is a layer of Joe’s Kansas City smoked sausage, topped with deep-fried and golden Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds. Tater tots, savory smoked bacon and a layer of 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese are also included.
Each Oktoberfest pizza is served with a side of creamy cheese dipping sauce – topped with jalapeños and smoked bacon.
