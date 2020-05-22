KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The "Minsky’s Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que Pizza" will be making a comeback on Memorial Day due to popular demand.
According to a joint release from Minsky's Pizza and Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, it will be available weekly Monday through Wednesday until supplies run out.
If you missed hearing about it the first time around, here's the restaurants' description of the pizza:
"This Gourmet pizza delight starts with your favorite Minsky’s crust – sprinkled with Joe’s world-famous French Fry Seasoning – and then is further flavored up with Joe’s Kansas City BBQ Sauce.
We add 100% real Wisconsin Mozzarella cheese and top it all off with a mix of Joe’s Kansas City slow-smoked Brisket, tender Pulled Pork and tender Burnt Ends. (We even added a side of pickles!)"
You can only order this pizza as a large one, but you can pick from their original and cauliflower crusts.
