KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a minor injured on Thursday.
It happened in the area of E. 46th St. and The Paseo, near the Plaza East Apartments, just after 11 a.m.
The police say that a "young juvenile" was injured in the shooting. Their injuries are minor and not considered life-threatening, according to the police.
Preliminarily, police think the shooting happened inside a vehicle and was accidental.
The KCPD is still investigating, however. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.
