RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A minor was injured in a shooting that happened in Raytown over the weekend.
According to the police, it happened on Sunday around 3:45 p.m.
Officers went to a residence in the 8900 block of E. 83rd Terrace after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a minor who had been shot.
That minor was taken to a local hospital for injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
