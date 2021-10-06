OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Police Department says a minor has been arrested in connection with a threat made against Olathe South High School.
The police department said they received a call Tuesday regarding a social media post. The incident was then investigated throughout the evening.
Ultimately, a minor was arrested in connection with the incident.
The police department is unable to share further details at this time.
The principal of Olathe South High School sent the following message to families on Tuesday night:
Good evening Olathe South families,
I want to make you aware of information that we received this evening. A social media post with a threat against our school was posted this evening. We take any and all threats against our school and the safety and security of our staff and students very seriously. The Olathe Police Department took swift action and has identified the student. They are now working with the student and family.
While we believe this to be a non credible threat, the consequences of a threat of any fashion against our school is unacceptable and will be handled with great seriousness. Please take a moment to visit with your student about the poor choice, disruption and significant consequences that such messages cause our school community.
I appreciate the many reports we received from staff, parents and students.
We are planning for a great day at school tomorrow and look forward to seeing all of our students in attendance.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Dale Longenecker
Principal
