KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A record number of states, cities, and counties will hike their minimum wage in 2020, with parts of California seeing it go up to over $15.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne showed how the change in minimum wage locally depends on what side of the state line you are on.
The Country Club Plaza in Kansas City was flooded with people in the evening. Whether it was for holiday shopping or returning items, money was flowing.
This time next year, some people in Missouri may have more to spend. When the clocks strike midnight on New Year’s Day, minimum wage workers in the state will get an 85-cent raise as the lowest hourly wage goes from $8.60 to $9.45.
“The issue is that, by raising minimum wage, we never raise the expectations of ourselves,” said Tyrei Woodbury, who is against the increase. “So, minimum wage being such a huge issue tells me that people aren’t willing to better themselves in order to get a better paying job.”
“We have to have a higher minimum wage just for the cost of living,” said Chris Wood, who is for the increase. “It’s getting harder and harder for the middle class to survive in this country. I think the country needs to stay up with that minimum wage as high as it can go.”
It’s all thanks to Missouri voters, who approved a plan to raise the state’s minimum wage by 85 cents every year until it hits $12 an hour in 2023.
While Missouri is increasing their minimum wage, you can actually cross State Line Road and be in Kansas where it’s drastically lower at $7.25, which is actually the federal minimum wage.
“First thing I said is, ‘Oh great, Kansas is not keeping up with the times,’” said Betsy Wilinsky, who has lived in both Kansas and Missouri. “[Kansas] needs to raise the minimum wage.”
At this time, it doesn’t appear to be changing going into the new year.
Josef Seale lives in Kansas. “I think it’s good for people to work hard and get raises, do things to increase their wages,” he said. “If they bring more value to the job, the job should definitely pay more. So, I don’t see an issue with the minimum wage staying where it’s at in Kansas.”
“I think we got to figure out taxes better before we start talking about minimum wage,” said Caleb Adegoke, who also lives in Kansas. “I think the minimum wage does need to be raised, but we have other more important issues to figure out.”
Lisa Jones, on the other hand, lives in Missouri. “We are slowly getting to be a bigger city but also, at the same time, in order for us to survive we do have to make the minimum wage livable for people. You can’t survive on $7.25 an hour. Nobody can.”
Many smaller businesses have spoken out against minimum wage hikes, arguing it would force them to have to cut down on the number of employees.
