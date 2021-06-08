KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Twelve million Americans are still waiting for their refund; the IRS is weeks past the normal seven to 14 day waiting period.
There’s not "a one size fits all" answer, but the delay is partially because of stimulus payments.
Marquita Miller Joshua is a tax expert and an accountant with Five Star Tax & Business Solutions. She said the IRS is double-checking tax documents. If you claimed you didn’t get a stimulus payment, you’ll likely have a longer wait time.
“It’s not necessarily an audit,” Miller Joshua said, “but the IRS has to stop, take the tax return and verify it. So, special processing.”
Miller Joshua said it’s important to reply to the IRS if they contact you.
“Definitely open the mail, because you need to respond,” she said. “This tax season has been anything but usual.”
Kansas Citians who reached out to KCTV5 News to share their experiences with the IRS this tax season realize what our world has been through over the last year, but patience is wearing thin.
Whitney messaged KCTV5, saying her family only has one income and lives near the poverty line. She said it would be different if the money wasn’t needed for them to survive, but people who need the money seem to be last in line.
Marissa also wrote in saying she’s worried about what her family will do if they have an emergency.
Amber expressed her frustration and said she was planning on using her federal refund to pay her state taxes, but telling the state her payment is "pending" like the federal government is doing to her isn’t an option.
“Ultimately, it comes down to 'patience is the virtue' at this point,” said Miller Joshua. “With having to issue tax refunds, stimulus payments, and still backlogged from the last year -- 2019 -- you can imagine that created a lot of delays.”
According to the most recent data from the IRS, more than 12 million people are waiting on their tax returns.
KCTV5 reached out to the IRS to find out how many Missouri and Kansas residents are still waiting on their payments. The IRS says that information isn’t available right now.
